MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 14,418 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.48. 278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,482.96 and a beta of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.