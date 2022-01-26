Carmignac Gestion Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,693 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.71. 5,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,035. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

