WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 14,555 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 820.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

ICF traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.83. 186,088 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.99. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

