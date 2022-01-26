Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 2.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.14. 60,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,554,733. The company has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

