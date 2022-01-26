Carmignac Gestion Has $34.22 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,445 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,836 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Splunk were worth $34,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,261,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,583,000 after buying an additional 77,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.68.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

