Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Yarra Square Partners LP’s 5th Largest Position

Yarra Square Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for 6.8% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 118.8% in the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,799,000 after buying an additional 161,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $139.31. 9,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $138.57 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

