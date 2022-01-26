WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.32. 3,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

