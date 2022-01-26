WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 75,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 53.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.82. 1,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.32.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

