WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,417,000 after acquiring an additional 968,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,876,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $125.94. The company had a trading volume of 120,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,449. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

