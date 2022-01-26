$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. Gentherm posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Gentherm by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gentherm by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $92.53. 885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.31.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

