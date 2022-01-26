WealthShield Partners LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares during the period.

VB traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $206.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,204. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $197.35 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.00.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.