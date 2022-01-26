WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 116,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,346,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for 2.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 108,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,958. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $86.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

