Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $42.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,058 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.