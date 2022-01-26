NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $6.82

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $6.68. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 9,713 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,071 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $212,509.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $115,261.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 430,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,722 in the last 90 days. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 650,147 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 453,031 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 421,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 55.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 354,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

