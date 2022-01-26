Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 196,166 shares.The stock last traded at $11.62 and had previously closed at $11.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

