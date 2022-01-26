Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $75,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.12. 36,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.61 and its 200-day moving average is $248.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.