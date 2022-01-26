UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $458.82. The stock had a trading volume of 56,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,745. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $432.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

