Doyle Wealth Management Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 649,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,772,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $315.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

