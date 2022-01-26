BTS Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,518 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 40.9% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $190,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,529,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,435,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 659,898 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,449,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,796 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.65. 254,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,228,309. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.05.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

