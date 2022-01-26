Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Circle Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 7.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $52,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $104.25. 2,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,506. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

