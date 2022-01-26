Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,833,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,118 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.41% of East West Bancorp worth $374,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after acquiring an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after acquiring an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $84.34. 6,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,698. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

