Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 188,603 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,463,334 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 188,603 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $492,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,303,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $423,707,000 after acquiring an additional 177,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.68. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

