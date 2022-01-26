The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 244,547 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,547 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $425,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,189,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,052,000 after acquiring an additional 204,285 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,177,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,980,000 after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $403.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.57 and a one year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

