Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,642,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,289 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up about 0.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $228,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425,771 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,063. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $94.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

