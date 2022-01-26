Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Sells 21,775 Shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP reduced its position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,775 shares during the quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHBCU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DHB Capital by 96.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 392,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192,802 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in DHB Capital by 25.0% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in DHB Capital by 57.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 112,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter worth about $151,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Shares of DHBCU stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.