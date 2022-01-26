Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The business’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.71) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $894.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.11. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,941,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

