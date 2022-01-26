Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of CAC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $767.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93. Camden National has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAC shares. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Camden National by 97.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Camden National by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Camden National by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

