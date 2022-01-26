39,388 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average is $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $111.13.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

