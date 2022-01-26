Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 484.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after buying an additional 2,069,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cerner by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after buying an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,410,000 after buying an additional 1,157,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

CERN opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

