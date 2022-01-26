Showcase Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Showcase has a total market cap of $88,859.30 and $5,769.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Showcase has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.95 or 0.06856249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,001.68 or 0.99676431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050468 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

