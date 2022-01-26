ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ITT by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,054 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after buying an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,883,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ITT by 232.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.37. 1,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,715. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

