iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.18

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.18 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 11764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

