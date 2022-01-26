495 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Bought by Yarra Square Partners LP

Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. GXO Logistics accounts for 0.0% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GXO traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $80.12. 6,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,667. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

