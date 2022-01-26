Ballast Inc. Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB remained flat at $$105.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,692. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

