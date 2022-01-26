Ballast Inc. Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.64. 20,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,884. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

