Ballast Inc. Invests $205,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $47.34.

