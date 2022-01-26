MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 130,000 Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. Stevanato Group accounts for 0.9% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $623,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $2,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STVN traded down €0.24 ($0.27) on Wednesday, reaching €17.41 ($19.78). 4,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,844. Stevanato Group Spa has a 12 month low of €16.25 ($18.47) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($33.16). The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The business had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €211.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

