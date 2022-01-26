NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

