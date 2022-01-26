Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE SSTK traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,298. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.91. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shutterstock stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.