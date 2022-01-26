Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Supremex stock opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.94 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77. Supremex has a one year low of C$1.81 and a one year high of C$3.25.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supremex will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

