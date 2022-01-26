Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after buying an additional 248,446 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 397,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 155.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 110,574 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period.

RYF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 61,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,534. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25.

