Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 247.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,270 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.62. The stock had a trading volume of 168,784 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.39. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

