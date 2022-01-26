SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Acquired by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,983 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,304. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $146.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average of $125.60.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

