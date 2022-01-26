Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Holdings Lifted by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 3.6% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $23,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,564. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average of $140.79. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

