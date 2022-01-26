OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $309,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.68. 7,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

