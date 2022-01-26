OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.32. 2,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,695. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $136.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.