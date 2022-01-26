OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.70 during trading on Wednesday. 1,390,692 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

