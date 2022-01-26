OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,851. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $75.53.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.