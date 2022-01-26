Kings Point Capital Management Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

