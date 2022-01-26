DigitalNote Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,966.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $2,966.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00403190 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,934,795,731 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

